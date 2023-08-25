The Embassy of the Russian Federation takes measures after the detention of a Russian in Finland

The Russian Embassy received information about the detention of a Russian in Finland at the request of Ukraine. This was told in the diplomatic mission, reports RIA News.

On August 23, 2023, Finnish law enforcement agencies informed the embassy about the detention of a Russian citizen in Finland at the request of the Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian embassy stressed that on the same day a request was sent to Helsinki to hold a meeting with the Russian, but no response has yet been received.

It is noted that measures are currently being taken to provide consular assistance to a Russian citizen, the consular department maintains contact with his lawyer and relatives.

Formerly Ilta-Sanomat reported about the detention of a Russian citizen in Finland, he is “suspected of committing terrorist crimes in Ukraine”.

According to the TV and radio company, the 36-year-old man is suspected of participating in the activities of a sabotage and assault reconnaissance group on the side of the DPR and LPR in 2014-2015 in eastern Ukraine.