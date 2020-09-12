The Russian aspect expressed concern concerning the plans of the US authorities to switch the Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko to a different jail and fears that this might adversely have an effect on his well being, writes RIA News.

This was said by Russian Ambassador to america Anatoly Antonov. In response to him, the embassy appealed to the US State Division with a request to refuse to switch the Russian to a brand new jail.

“The embassy doesn’t know the identify, kind and regime of the jail to which they plan to switch our compatriot,” Antonov mentioned.

The Russian pilot’s lawyer had beforehand informed the company that Yaroshenko, who’s serving a sentence in Danbury jail, intends to be transferred to a non-public jail.

Russian Konstantin Yaroshenko was sentenced to twenty years in jail in america in 2011 on prices of conspiring to ship a big consignment of medication to america.