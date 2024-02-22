The Russian Embassy in Washington sent a “strong” note of protest to the United States over the statements of American leader Joe Biden against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov announced this on February 22.

“As soon as the State Department began work this morning, we sent a strong note of protest about the outrageous nature and unacceptability of insults by the American leadership against the Russian president,” says a message published on the diplomats’ Telegram channel.

The day before, on February 21, the US President insulted Putin during a fundraiser for his election campaign in San Francisco. Biden allowed himself new curses while discussing the topic of a nuclear conflict.

In turn, Vladimir Putin noted that he still considers Biden the most preferable US president for Russia. The head of the Russian Federation noted that the reaction of the American president was adequate, since he could not speak differently due to the internal political situation in the States.

The news is being updated