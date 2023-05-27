Against the background of the hybrid war unleashed against them by the United States of America, Russia and Belarus have the right to ensure their security, including cooperation in the military-nuclear sphere. About this May 27 says in the comments of the Russian Embassy in the United States, published in the official Telegram channel of the department.

“We would like to emphasize that we are talking about the sovereign right of Russia and Belarus to ensure their security in the ways that we consider necessary in the context of the large-scale hybrid war unleashed by Washington against us,” the embassy noted.

The department also drew attention to the recent increase in the number of statements from the White House and the State Department regarding cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the military-nuclear sphere, where accusations of provocations and irresponsibility were again brought forward.

The measures taken for cooperation fully comply with the international legal obligations of the two countries, the Russian embassy stressed.

“Washington, before blaming others, should have done introspection. The United States has kept a formidable arsenal of its nuclear weapons in Europe for decades. Carry out “joint nuclear missions” with NATO allies. They are working out scenarios for the use of special ammunition against our country, ”concluded the Russian embassy.

On the eve it was reported that US President Joe Biden commented on reports of the movement of non-strategic nuclear weapons from Russia to Belarus. He noted that he refers to this event “extremely negative.”

On May 25, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the beginning of the transfer of non-strategic nuclear weapons from the Russian Federation to the territory of the republic. The President of the Republic of Belarus did not specify whether nuclear warheads are already on the territory of the republic or not.

At the same time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the transfer of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system to Belarus, adding that control over nuclear weapons and the decision on their use remain with Moscow. The Minister also announced the possibility of taking additional measures to ensure the security of the Union State and respond to the military-political situation.

Documents on the maintenance of tactical nuclear weapons were signed by Shoigu and Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. The latter said that the signing of documents between Russia and Belarus “is an effective response to the aggressive policy of countries unfriendly to us.”

The fact that Moscow and Minsk agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime became known on March 25. As Putin said, the Russian Federation is not transferring its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but is doing what the United States has been doing for a decade. The Russian leader noted that the United States has allies in certain countries and is preparing their carriers and crews, in connection with this, the Russian side will do the same.