Russian Embassy: Nuland confirms US involvement in conflict with words about strikes on Crimea

The press secretary of the Russian Embassy in the United States, Igor Girenko, responded to the words of US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about supporting Kyiv’s strikes on targets in Crimea. He called her statement a confirmation of the direct involvement of Washington in the conflict in Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

Statement by a senior State Department official on February 16 about supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces in carrying out strikes on Crimea is a clear confirmation of Russia’s position on the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict Igor GirenkoPress Secretary of the Russian Embassy in the USA

The Russian diplomat noted that “inciting” the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) against Crimea is comparable to pushing for an “attack on Moscow or Vladivostok.” According to him, Washington’s position demonstrates “an undisguised manifestation of the bellicose attitude” of the United States towards Russia.

Girenko expressed hope that the international community would pay attention to “the main instigator and instigator of confrontation in Ukraine.”

Nuland’s statement

On February 17, Victoria Nuland, at a virtual event at the Carnegie Center, named military bases in Crimea as legitimate targets for Ukraine.

These are legitimate targets, Ukraine hits them, and we support this. Victoria Nuland Deputy Head of the US Department of State

According to her, “there are massive military installations in the Crimea, which Russia has turned into important logistical points.”

Plan of Kyiv

According to Times sources, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed that Kyiv is working on a scenario for using British long-range missiles to attack Crimea. It is noted that negotiations are currently underway on exactly how many missiles the UK can send to Ukraine.

The fact that Kyiv should “destroy” Russian facilities that damage Ukraine was announced on February 8 by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country, Alexei Danilov. The politician clarified that we are talking about “certain points” that are located on the territory of Russia.

If there is an object that causes damage to our country, we must destroy these objects Alexey Danilov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

At the same time, he stressed that Ukrainian troops can hit targets on Russian territory with the help of weapons produced in the republic.

Moscow’s response

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, in response to such threats, stated that Russia, in the event of Kyiv’s attacks on its territories, is ready to use all types of weapons.

We do not set ourselves any restrictions and, depending on the nature of the threats, we are ready to use all types of weapons. In accordance with our doctrinal documents, including the Fundamentals of Nuclear Deterrence. I can assure you: the answer will be fast, tough and convincing Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Medvedev also threatened Ukraine with retaliation instead of negotiations in case of strikes on Crimea. “All the Ukraine that remains under the rule of Kyiv will burn,” he warned.