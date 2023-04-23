The Russian Embassy in Canada recommended that Russians refrain from traveling to the country, and also not to conduct banking transactions in Canadian currency. According to the diplomatic mission on April 23, this is due to the increased cases of discrimination against Russians.

“Due to numerous cases of discrimination against Russian citizens on the basis of ethnicity and citizenship in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend that you refrain from traveling to this country for the purposes of tourism, education, and also in the context of business ties,” the website embassies.

It is also noted that the recommendations not to make financial transactions with the participation of Russian banks in Canadian jurisdiction are related to the unconstructive position of the Canadian authorities.

“There are currently no options for recovering such funds through out-of-court or judicial mechanisms. Even for humanitarian reasons,” the diplomats warned.

In turn, Russians who are already in Canada were urged to “be vigilant, especially in public places,” the newspaper adds. “Gazeta.Ru”.

On April 20, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the ambassadors of Great Britain, Canada and the United States in Moscow were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a conversation, as they are trying to tell Russia how to live, and these tips go beyond the stated diplomatic status.

Prior to that, on April 12, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russia had closed entry for 333 Canadian citizens in response to anti-Russian sanctions from Ottawa. It was noted that this list included representatives of the Canadian leadership, parliamentarians and politicians at various levels, as well as social activists and athletes involved in the spread of Russophobia in Canada.

A day earlier, Canada expanded the sanctions list against Russia. It included 14 individuals and 34 organizations. At the same time, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov announced that the new Canadian sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities would not have any consequences. Stepanov pointed out that the Canadian authorities could not come up with anything new in their sanctions policy, and “biting Russia” does not work.

Before that, on March 10, the Canadian authorities decided to impose a ban on the import of Russian aluminum and steel. On February 27, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Russia would prepare retaliatory sanctions against the restrictive measures introduced against the Russian Federation by Canada. It was noted that Russian counter-sanctions would continue to be built on the basis of the principles of strict reciprocity and the inevitability of punishment.

In Western countries, anti-Russian sentiment and sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation have intensified against the backdrop of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.