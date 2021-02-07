The Russian Embassy in Lithuania on its page in Twitter responded to the words of Prime Minister Ingrid Simonyte about the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”.

Shimonyte’s statement was called biased. According to diplomats, a wave of disinformation accompanies the Russian vaccine at all stages of its creation. However, the drug’s performance, “internationally recognized, speaks for itself.”

“The main thing is that mass vaccination is already underway in Russia. And in Lithuania? ” – noted the embassy.

Earlier, Shimonyte said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering the vaccine to the world “as a hybrid weapon in order to spread its influence.”

In January, it was reported that 79 doctors at the Santara clinic in Vilnius, who were vaccinated with BioNTech and Pfizer, were diagnosed with coronavirus. And in a hospital in Marijampole, the patient was accidentally injected with five doses of the vaccine.