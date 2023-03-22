Russian embassy: British supplies to Ukraine of ammunition with uranium destabilize the situation

The supply of depleted uranium munitions by the UK to Ukraine further destabilizes the situation and runs counter to international law. This is how the Russian Embassy in London reacted to such plans in London. Commentary in Telegram– channel of the diplomatic mission.

As stated in the Russian embassy, ​​the plans of the British Ministry of Defense are regarded as a step leading to further escalation, destabilization of the situation and “postpone the prospect of finding mutually acceptable negotiation outcomes.”

The diplomatic mission indicated that London had made a choice “in favor of causing destruction and maximum damage to the population of the front-line regions”, which gives “additional cynicism” against the backdrop of the British government’s reasoning about its readiness to contribute to the “restoration of Ukraine”.

“Another proof has been received that Ukraine for the UK is nothing more than a training ground for confrontation with our country,” the Russian embassy stressed, warning London from “crossing another dangerous line in a maniacal desire to achieve the “defeat of Russia”.”

Earlier, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie said that London would transfer a batch of shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine as part of a military aid package. “Along with providing Ukraine with a company of Challenger 2 tanks, we will supply ammunition, including armor-piercing shells that contain depleted uranium,” the report says.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if weapons with a nuclear component were supplied to Ukraine, Russia would be forced to respond to this.