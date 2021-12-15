The Russian Embassy in Berlin protested the German Foreign Ministry over the announcement of persona non grata and the expulsion from Germany of two Russian diplomats. It is reported by RIA News…

For their part, they declared a strong protest, stressing that such unmotivated actions represent an obvious unfriendly step and will not be left without an appropriate reaction that will follow in the near future Embassy of Russia in Berlin

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in her Telegram-channel supported similar rhetoric and also announced an adequate response to Berlin’s actions.

Berlin’s unfriendly actions will not remain without an adequate response. In the near future, a statement will be made in this regard. Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

How it all started

On Wednesday, December 15, the Berlin Supreme Court sentenced a 49-year-old Russian citizen to life in prison for the 2019 murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a field commander who fought against Russia on the side of Shamil Basayev’s militants during the second Chechen war. The court pointed out the gravity of the deed and gave the Russian a life sentence without the right to early release. In Germany, it is believed that the Russian citizen who committed the murder could have acted “on state orders.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock announced on the same day that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the department. Germany declared two Russian diplomats persona non grata. Who exactly is in question is not specified.

The Russians have not yet been officially declared persona non grata. This decision is related to the verdict in the Khangoshvili case.

According to Berbock, the murder is a violation of German law and the country’s sovereignty. The German Foreign Minister added that the incident would complicate the dialogue with Russia.

Khangoshvili’s murder and sentence

Khangoshvili was shot in the head in Berlin in August 2019. Moscow denies involvement in the murder. Against the background of the investigation of what happened between the countries, a diplomatic scandal erupted.

The representative of the High Court of Berlin, Lisa Jani, admitted that the German authorities could agree to extradite to Russia the citizen of the country Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) convicted in the FRG.

The Russian Embassy in Germany called the verdict an obvious unfriendly act. Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergei Nechaev pointed out that the verdict refers to the Russian state structures allegedly behind the murder. Because of this, the embassy called the court’s decision biased and politically motivated, “seriously aggravating the already difficult Russian-German relations.”

Reaction in Russia

Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, considered the expulsion of diplomats an unfair decision that would complicate relations between Moscow and Berlin. His words lead RIA News…

According to the deputy, the sentence to the Russian citizen for the murder of Khangoshvili also cannot be called fair, as well as the whole process, due to gaps in the evidence base.

We consider neither the verdict in this case itself, nor the decision on the subsequent expulsion of diplomats to be fair. The whole process was politically motivated and with large gaps in the evidence base, which casts doubt on the objectivity of the verdict Leonid Slutsky Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

Slutsky expressed regret that Russia’s interaction with the new Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany begins with such steps and recalled that Moscow’s response would be adequate and symmetrical.

Political scientist, editor-in-chief of the RuBaltik.Ru portal Alexander Nosovich in an interview with Sputnik radio suggestedthat the actions of Germany are dictated by political motives.

The only purpose of this demarche, which I see, is from the very beginning to take a harsh tone in Berlin’s relations with Moscow and declare that the new government in dialogue with the Kremlin will behave much tougher than all the governments led by Angela Merkel Alexander Nosovich political scientist

He pointed out that the new Cabinet needs to enter into a dialogue with Russia from a position of strength, so the first reason that came to mind for a demarche against Moscow was invented. According to the expert, the German side did not publish any convincing evidence regarding the involvement of the Russian state in the murder of Khangoshvili.