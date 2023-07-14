The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) will not comply with any restrictions when using cluster munitions. This was announced on Friday, July 14, at the Russian Embassy in the United States.

“There is no doubt that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not comply with any “restrictions” in the choice of targets, as they are in despair due to the enormous losses and inability to achieve success at the front,” reads a statement published in Telegram channel embassies.

It also notes that the statements of representatives of the administration of the American government about the “promises” of the Kyiv regime to use cluster munitions “carefully” and in “suitable areas” are only an attempt to justify their own provocative actions.

“Everyone who follows the development of the conflict knows that Kyiv is using help from the United States to destroy civilian objects in the hope of intimidating us and “destroying as many Russians as possible.” The strikes are carried out on sleeping quarters where there are no military facilities,” the embassy stressed.

Earlier, on July 13, Douglas Sims, director of operations for the US military’s joint headquarters, confirmed that cluster munitions had already been transferred to Ukraine. He also noted that this type of ammunition simultaneously arrived to Kyiv not only from the United States, but also from other, “third countries”. At the same time, as CNN reported, Kyiv allegedly guaranteed Washington in writing that it would not use this type of weapon against the civilian population.

The day before, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the possible use of cluster munitions by Ukraine is forcing Russia to take certain countermeasures. However, what they will be, according to him, will be decided by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. At the same time, on July 11, the city of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region, was already shelled by cluster munitions. Hits were recorded in the area of ​​​​the poultry farm and at the exit from the city towards Vasilyevka.

On the same day, former US President Donald Trump spoke out against the transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv, saying that such a decision brings the world closer to a global war. He noted that if the decision to supply cluster munitions was caused by a shortage of conventional projectiles from the United States, then this only “confirms the need for an immediate de-escalation.”

The use of cluster munitions is prohibited by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which entered into force on August 1, 2010, 123 countries signed it, but only 110 ratified it. Of the European countries, the convention was not signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Greece, Georgia, Latvia, Poland, the Russian Federation, Romania, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland and Estonia.