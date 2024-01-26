Statements by the United States State Department about anti-Semitism allegedly widespread in Russia are yet another way for Washington to rewrite history. Representatives of the Russian embassy in the United States announced this on January 26.

According to diplomats, Washington is once again “blasphemously belittling the role” of Moscow in the fight against anti-Semitic manifestations.

“In essence, they are continuing the odious line of rewriting history and consigning to oblivion the heroic feat of 27 million Soviet citizens who gave their lives to save the entire world, including the Jewish population, from Hitler’s executioners,” the Foreign Ministry’s representative office in America said in the Telegram channel.

The diplomatic corps also noted that the State Department with particular cynicism chose the time to make statements about flourishing anti-Semitism in Russia on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad and the 79th anniversary of the liberation of prisoners of the Auschwitz concentration camp by Soviet soldiers.

“We demand that the American authorities carefully study and not manipulate historical facts for the sake of narrowly selfish goals. As well as concern themselves with their own problems and gaps in the field of countering anti-Semitism, which is rampant in the United States both at the Capitol and among human rights organizations,” said Russian diplomats.

Earlier in the day, the State Department released a report compiling allegations of anti-Semitism around the world over the past more than 100 years, including against the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and modern Russia.

In 2005, the UN General Assembly signed a resolution establishing International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The date of the celebration was January 27. On this day in 1945, Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp (German name – Auschwitz), located on Polish territory.