The UK is responsible for the consequences of the use of depleted uranium projectiles, which were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Thus, on April 25, the Russian Embassy in London commented on the statement of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Kingdom, James Hippie.

It is noted that, according to him, London does not monitor the use of these weapons. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are allegedly fully responsible for this. There are also no obligations to eliminate the consequences of their use after the end of the Ukrainian conflict. As emphasized in the embassy, ​​at this time, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is discussing the need for reporting to the agency of countries participating in the supply of such initial fissile materials.

“It is shocking that the Ministry of Defense does not even seem to realize how hypocritical, given what is happening, their clerical assurances of London’s intention to further “lay the foundations” for a successful post-conflict reconstruction of Ukraine sound. We call on the British authorities not to indulge in illusory hopes that by switching the arrows to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which now have toxic ammunition at their disposal, they will be able to get away with it. London will not succeed in shifting responsibility for the crimes they commit to their Kyiv wards, ”the embassy commented. TASS.

Earlier in the day, British Undersecretary of Defense James Hippie announced that London had sent Kyiv a thousand shells for Challenger 2 tanks, including depleted uranium. As he stressed, all military equipment and ammunition provided by London are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense does not monitor where and how they are used.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on London to realize its responsibility for the transfer of ammunition with depleted uranium to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the consequences of missiles.

On April 10, Russian foreign policy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine would become an uninhabited country because of British-supplied depleted uranium munitions. She noted that in places where such shells were used, a multiple increase in oncological diseases was recorded.

On March 22, Lavrov said that London’s supply of depleted uranium projectiles to Kyiv would be a further step towards a “serious, high-quality escalation escalation.” He also drew attention to the fact that the use of depleted uranium munitions would drastically reduce, if at all, Ukraine’s ability to produce high-quality, uncontaminated food.

On March 21, British Deputy Minister of Defense Annabelle Goldie spoke about plans to supply Kyiv with depleted uranium ammunition.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to launch the special operation was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.