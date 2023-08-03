The Japanese authorities are trying to erase the American authorship of the tragedy of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in order to strengthen relations with the United States. This was announced on August 3 by Deputy Head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Japan, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Gennady Ovechko on the eve of World Day for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

According to the diplomat, the atomic bombing, which claimed the lives of, according to various estimates, from 150 to 250 thousand people, cannot be forgotten. In this regard, commemoration ceremonies for the victims of inhuman attacks are held annually on August 6 and 9 in two affected Japanese cities. However, the events of 78 years ago are covered extremely one-sidedly.

“The authorities are diligently adjusting official assessments of the past to fit their priorities, primarily related to the desire to cement the military-political alliance with Washington as firmly as possible. Accordingly, first of all, the ruling class is trying to erase from the historical memory the American authorship of the barbaric murder of hundreds of thousands of Japanese civilians. In fact, such a policy comes down to minimizing the mention of the United States as the country that planned and carried out the bombing, ”said Ovechko.

He added that the embassy sees the insincerity of Tokyo’s approaches to the subject of nuclear weapons. Thus, the country is not ready to give up the nuclear umbrella offered by NATO. Meanwhile, Japan is increasingly presenting Russia as an aggressor, despite the desire of the Russian Federation to maintain friendly relations with the island state.

In December 2022, Muneo Suzuki, a member of the upper house of the Japanese parliament from the opposition Japanese Renaissance Society, said that US President Joe Biden should recognize the US bombing of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 as a mistake and apologize to the country.

The atomic bomb “Kid” was dropped on Hiroshima at the end of World War II by a US Air Force B-29 Enola Gay bomber. The power of the explosion was 13 kilotons of TNT, the radius of destruction was 1.6 km, the radius of the blast wave was 20 km.

Three days later, another bomb, Fat Man, was dropped on the city of Nagasaki. The power of the explosion was about 21 kilotons of TNT. About 74 thousand people were killed.