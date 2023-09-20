The diplomatic mission sent a note to the Armenian Foreign Ministry with the aim of taking measures regarding the Russian embassy in Yerevan blocked by protesters. The press service of the embassy reported this on Tuesday, September 19.

“We paid attention to the calls spread on the Internet to hold a protest action near the building of the Russian Embassy in Armenia. After their appearance, the diplomatic mission was blocked, first partially, and then completely. Normal functioning continues to be impossible. We are in contact with the competent authorities of the Republic of Armenia,” quotes TASS message from the embassy.

The department added that a note was sent to the Armenian Foreign Ministry with the aim of taking measures to restore the normal functioning of the embassy.

Clashes with police near the Russian Embassy in Yerevan became known earlier that day. Protesters demand that Russia resolve the situation in Karabakh.

Before this, clashes with the police also began near the Armenian government building in Yerevan. Demonstrators tried to break through the police cordon and get inside the government building. Security forces respond applied stun grenades and began making arrests. Several people, including police officers, were hospitalized.

Protest movements occur against the backdrop of the lack of concrete actions by the authorities to the “anti-terrorist measures” that have begun on the part of Azerbaijan in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia called on citizens not to succumb to provocations and not to commit actions that violate public order.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan deteriorated against the backdrop of disputed ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which in 1988 declared secession from the Azerbaijani SSR. During the military conflict of 1992–1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh.