The Russian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday, April 19, called on the US authorities to abandon their unpromising foreign policy of blockade and sanctions.

“Dialogue is always better than no dialogue. It’s time for the United States to abandon the unpromising course of blockade and sanctions in foreign policy, ”the Russian diplomatic mission tweeted.

Diplomats spoke out in connection with the intention of US and Cuban officials to meet in Washington on Thursday, April 21, to discuss migration issues, reported Reuters. The Russian diplomatic mission welcomed the new round of high-level talks between Havana and Washington and called on the United States to follow a dialogue course in foreign policy.

On April 18, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov announced that Russia and the United States were no longer partners. He noted that when he came to Washington, his task was to improve relations, but now it is to try to stabilize them.

Earlier, on April 14, former French Ambassador to the UN Gerard Haro noted that the accusations against Russia by the United States are bewildering given the rich history of American interventions. The diplomat stressed that over the past 30 years, Washington has been very actively interfering in the affairs of other states, proclaiming itself a “beacon of freedom”, while in reality this can be regarded as an attempt to revive the colonial policy.