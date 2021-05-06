The Russian Embassy in Washington recalled the illegality of the temporary presence of the American military in Syria in response to the criticism of the actions of Russian military personnel in the northeast of the country by the US government. This is stated in the message of the department published on its page in Twitter…

“We remind you that the presence of the US military in Syria is illegal. Consequently, the United States has no right to criticize the legal actions of the Russian Armed Forces on Syrian territory, which are working there at the invitation of the country’s government, ”the ministry said in a statement.

On the eve of May 5, Acting Inspector General of the Pentagon Sean O’Donnell in his report said that there was no threat to the American coalition in connection with the actions of the Russian military in northeastern Syria.

At the same time, the document says that Russia “continued to violate the deconflicting mechanisms that were established between the Russian Federation and the coalition” in the period from January 1 to March 31, 2021.