The Russian Embassy in Washington called “provocative” and “extremely dangerous” the exercises of the US Armed Forces on the territory of Estonia in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border, reports RIA News…

Representatives of the diplomatic mission note that the Russian side has repeatedly proposed to the United States and its allies to limit training activities, as well as to divert the exercise zones from the “line of contact” of Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance.

According to Russian diplomats, the actions of the American armed forces in Estonia are “provocative and extremely dangerous for regional stability.”

“Rhetorical question: how would the Americans react in the event of such shooting by our military near the US borders?” – added the embassy, ​​noting that the military exercises in Estonia are taking place in the context of an aggravated political situation in this region of the European continent.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry denied NATO’s statement about the violation of the Danish state border by the Russian Su-27 fighter.