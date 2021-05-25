The Russian Embassy in Washington called the annual exercise of the US Navy and the European Baltops countries provocative and contrary to the stated goals of the United States. This was reported on Tuesday, May 25, by the Russian embassy in Twitter.

“The provocative exercises BALTOPS near the Russian border increase tensions and the risks of unintentional incidents, leading to the militarization of the Baltic. This contradicts the stated goals of the US Navy, ”the message says.

This year, the Baltops exercise will be held from 6 to 18 June in the Baltic. The exercises will be attended by 40 warships, 60 aircraft and about 4 thousand personnel of the air forces of NATO member countries.

Earlier, on April 21, two US Air Force fighters conducted training flights in Estonia as part of the Agile Liberty exercise.

Prior to that, on April 13, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States and NATO were moving troops to the borders of the European part of Russia. He noted the strengthening of the US military grouping in Poland and the Baltic countries and the intensity of aerial reconnaissance in comparison with the previous year by two times, and naval – by one and a half times.

At the end of March, the Foreign Ministers of the Baltic States at a meeting with US State Department Head Anthony Blinken confirmed the importance of the American military presence in the region. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, the Baltic states, as Russia’s neighbors, “know about the danger posed by it,” therefore they value Washington’s desire to communicate with them on this issue.

Between May and June, NATO is hosting the largest military exercise since the Cold War, Defender Europe 2021. The exercise takes place in the Baltics and Eastern Europe.