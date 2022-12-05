Nothing threatens Russian citizens in Mongolia amid protests. This was reported at the Russian embassy in Ulaanbaatar on Monday, December 5.

They added that the diplomatic department is monitoring the situation with the protests in Ulaanbaatar and will take action if the citizens of the Russian Federation need help.

“As for the citizens of Russia, at the moment there have been no such signals that they are participating in rallies or that someone has been injured. In this regard, everything is calm. Of course, we will monitor the situation,” the embassy said. “RIA News” .

On December 5, rallies are held in the Mongolian capital because of the coal scandal. In particular, local media reported that the amount of coal exported from Mongolia was different from what China received. At the same time, it was noted that in the PRC those involved in the theft of coal were executed and a list was sent with the names of the Mongolian officials involved in this case.

The protesters demanded to announce the names of those involved in the theft of coal.

At 19:00 (14:00 Moscow time), the authorities of Ulaanbaatar issued a decree according to which the protesters who had gathered around the government house would be dispersed by force. Also, the Mongolian authorities created a working group for dialogue with disgruntled citizens after demonstrators broke into the government building during a protest.