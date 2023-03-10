The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Turkey announced the work to resume the transit of sanctioned goods

The reason for stopping the transit of sanctioned goods from Turkey to Russia is being established, work is underway to clarify all the circumstances and resume supplies. Thus, the Russian embassy commented on the situation, informs RBC.

The representative of the diplomatic mission said that the Russian side is in contact with the Turkish authorities and hopes for a speedy resolution of the situation. The interlocutor of the publication did not give any details of the negotiations.

The day before, Kommersant FM announced the start of blocking of goods supplied to the Russian Federation under the parallel import scheme by Turkish customs. According to the organizers of transportation and sources familiar with the situation, the problem manifested itself on March 6. At the same time, they attribute the difficulties to the recent visit to Turkey by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US demands to stop transit.

Vladimir Shapovalov, deputy director of the Institute of History and Politics of the Moscow State Pedagogical University, in a commentary to Lente.ru, suggested that the issue was the expiring grain deal. In his opinion, this is an attempt by Ankara to put pressure on Russia for better conditions.

Meanwhile, companies involved in parallel imports have begun to actively look for alternative supply routes, including through the United Arab Emirates. However, the complication of logistics, experts emphasize, will affect the delivery time and prices.

Another explanation for the situation may be the need to reconfigure the system used to process transit (NCTS, New Computerized Transit System).

Turkey, which is part of a single customs zone with the European Union, was supposed to introduce sanctions there from the tenth package, which, among other things, concerns many types of equipment and electronics. General Director of the company “Optimal Logistics” George Vlastopulo in comments BFM said that Turkish colleagues promised to resume shipments by Monday, March 13, when the failure can be fixed.