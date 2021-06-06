Diplomats of the Russian embassy in Washington laid flowers at the monument to the poet Alexander Pushkin on the occasion of the 222nd anniversary of the writer’s birthday. This was announced on Monday, June 7, by the press service of the diplomatic department.

“Diplomats of the Russian Embassy in the United States laid flowers at the monument to Pushkin in honor of the 222nd anniversary of the poet’s birth. The ceremony took place on the campus of George Washington University, ”reads a statement posted on the Russian embassy’s Facebook page.

The publication specifies that the monument to the Russian poet was opened on September 20, 2000. The opening ceremony was attended by the then Russian Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov, US First Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott and representatives of the creative intelligentsia of the countries.

On the occasion of this event, 20 years ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Bill Clinton made a welcoming speech.

The bronze statue of the poet by Russian sculptor Alexander Burganov was donated by the Russian government to Washington.

On the eve of June 6, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, on the occasion of the International Day of the Russian Language, announced his unifying role throughout the world.

“Russian is the language of a great culture, uniting people and peoples around the globe, and, of course, in the UN,” the Russian representative shared.

The Day of the Russian Language is traditionally celebrated on June 6, the birthday of the great Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin. The International Day of the Russian Language was established by the UN in 2010, and in 2011 the Day of the Russian Language became a Russian public holiday. It was established to preserve, support and further develop the Russian language as a national heritage of the peoples of the Russian Federation.