Russian diplomats lowered the tricolor on the territory of the Russian embassy in the United States. About it it says in a statement from the diplomatic mission on Twitter.

Thus, the diplomats honored the memory of the 500,000 Americans who died from COVID-19. This figure was confirmed earlier on February 23rd.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden declared five days of mourning in the country. It is estimated that more people died in the United States from complications of the coronavirus than the country lost in World War II (291,000), the Korean (47.4 thousand) and Vietnam wars (33.7 thousand).