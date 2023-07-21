Russian Embassy: new US sanctions prove the justification for strengthening sovereignty

New US sanctions against Moscow confirm the justification of its course to strengthen the defense capability, financial and technological sovereignty. About this in Telegramchannel said the Russian Embassy in the United States.

According to diplomats, Washington’s actions “highlight the lack of alternatives to the accelerating processes of de-dollarization.” They called the policy of the West a hybrid war. According to the embassy, ​​the next sanctions are directed against the military-industrial complex and the energy sector. In addition, the US is trying to complicate access to the international financial system.

Earlier, White House spokesman John Kirby said that the United States would continue to impose sanctions on Russia. The European Union also decided to extend sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2024.

In 2014, the US and EU authorities imposed personal and sectoral sanctions against Russia due to “violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” Since then, the sanctions have been tightened several times.