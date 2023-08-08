The Russians did not apply to the Russian Embassy in Mali with a request to evacuate from Niger. This was reported to Izvestia by the Russian diplomatic mission in the republic. The representative office of the Russian Federation in this country represents the interests of Moscow, including in Niger.

“There were no requests from Russian citizens to evacuate,” the diplomats said.

The department added that they did not have accurate information about a possible intervention in Niger by members of the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS).

“We try to monitor the current situation in the country. However, it is difficult to say anything about the ECOWAS intervention at the moment,” the embassy said.

On August 6, the deadline for the ultimatum put forward by ECOWAS to the military, who carried out a coup d’état in Niger on July 26, expired. The organization demanded the return to power of President Mohamed Bazum, who was overthrown by them. According to Reuters, the heads of the Ministry of Defense of the West African states have agreed on a plan for military intervention in the country.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that the ECOWAS countries postponed military intervention due to lack of time to prepare. On August 10, in the capital of Nigeria, Abuja, a summit of leaders of the ECOWAS countries will be held, at which the situation in Niger will be discussed.

On August 3, France completed the evacuation of its citizens from Niger. According to the country’s Foreign Ministry, there were about 600 citizens of the Fifth Republic in Niger. Foreigners from the USA, Italy, Japan, and South Korea left Niger.

