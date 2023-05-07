Russian Ambassadors to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky and Alexander Lukashevich visited the Mauthausen concentration camp with a memorial action, despite the refusal of an invitation from official Vienna. On Saturday, May 6, they told Izvestia about the attitude of the Austrians to the Victory Day.

“The attitude of the Austrian authorities to all commemorative events has changed dramatically in recent years. Like last year, this time the Russian representatives did not receive an invitation, or rather they were refused participation in memorial events, including in the memorial complex of the Mauthausen concentration camp to the Soviet soldier-liberator, ”said Lyubinsky.

However, as Ambassador Lukashevich noted, the action at the memorial complex was massive, which shows that Russian foreign agencies will never allow people to forget the Great Victory.

The ambassadors shared that the institution had prepared a series of events to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the Great Victory. Their colleagues in the embassies of the CIS countries support memorial actions and some of them hold them together. The laying of flowers on Victory Day at the monument to the Soviet Liberator Soldier in the center of Vienna was also supported by foreign colleagues of the Russian ambassadors.

“We are implementing our own program, we will hold the laying ceremony together with the ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions of the CIS countries and with the heads of Russian foreign missions, and in the evening at the embassy we are arranging such a chamber festive concert,” Lyubinsky shared.

He also stressed that representatives and ambassadors of unfriendly European countries are not invited to the joint celebration of the Victory Day. Lublinsky did not disclose the guests, but added that representatives of the BRICS countries were invited.

According to the Russian ambassadors, the Austrians, unlike official Vienna, “do not support the policy of abolishing Russia and breaking cultural and business ties with it.” People wrote about this in appeals after information that the Russian embassy was again not invited to memorial actions.

On May 6, the Berlin authorities again banned the display of Russian flags and symbols associated with Victory Day on May 8 and 9. At the same time, the government allowed the flag of Ukraine to be displayed at Soviet memorials these days. This is the second year in a row that the government has introduced such a ban. It applies to everyone except diplomats and veterans.

The Russian Embassy in Lithuania is organizing a number of events in the Baltic Republic dedicated to the Victory Day, but the actions will take place on the territory of the embassy. It is noted that the demonstration of symbols associated with Russia is prohibited in Lithuania. Among them are the St. George Ribbon, the Banner of Victory, the Red Star, etc. The fine for an “offence” is from €300 to €1.5 thousand.

In Poland, Russian ambassadors refused to hold the Immortal Regiment rally due to fears that local law enforcement agencies would not be able to ensure the safety of the procession participants. Nevertheless, Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreev, together with employees of Russian foreign missions and representatives of Polish veterans and public organizations, plans to lay wreaths and flowers at the Memorial Cemetery-Mausoleum of Soviet Soldiers in Warsaw.