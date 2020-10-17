The Russian Embassy has asked the French authorities for information about the man who committed the murder of a teacher in the suburbs of Paris on Friday evening, reports TASS…

The head of the press service of the Russian embassy Sergey Parinov told the agency’s correspondents about this.

Note that on the eve of the media there was information that the young man who beheaded a school teacher in the commune of Conflans-Saint-Honorine was allegedly born in Russia.

According to the TV channel BFMTV, the alleged killer “was born in 2002 in Moscow” and has Chechen roots. He allegedly moved to France as a child.

According to Parinov, at the moment the Russian Embassy in Paris does not have information about the suspect’s citizenship. Representatives of the diplomatic mission requested the relevant information from the French authorities.

As previously reported, the suspect in the murder of a schoolteacher was shot and killed by police officers.