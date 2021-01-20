Russian diplomats sent a note to the United States Department of State with a demand to promptly eliminate communication problems with the Russian Consulate General in New York. The corresponding statement was published on the diplomatic mission’s Facebook page.

The diplomatic mission indicated that the disconnection of all communication lines significantly complicated the work of the foreign mission, among other things, Russian compatriots had difficulties in obtaining consular services.

“We regard the current situation as unacceptable,” the embassy stressed.

Meanwhile, the State Department claims that the Russian authorities allegedly did not inform the American department about the disconnection of communications at the Russian Consulate General in New York. RIA News…

Washington also recommended contacting a telephone company with this problem.

The disconnection of telephone lines was previously reported by the representative of the Russian Consulate General in New York, Alexei Topolsky. According to the consul, several dozen telephone lines in the Russian diplomatic mission were cut off from communication about two days ago, against this background the Russian diaspora is now experiencing enormous difficulties. Internet access is also interrupted.