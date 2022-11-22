The Russian Embassy in Washington condemned the US reaction to the execution of Russian prisoners of war

The Russian Embassy in Washington condemned the United States for its reaction to the execution of Russian prisoners of war by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The corresponding comment was published in Telegram– channel of the diplomatic mission.

The execution of the Russian military is a flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War of 1949 Russian Embassy in the USA

The diplomats stressed that the Ukrainian prisoners are being held in full compliance with the requirements of international humanitarian law.

Related materials:

US ambassador’s statement

The Russian embassy also drew attention to the statement by US Ambassador-at-Large Beta Van Shack that US authorities are monitoring reports of the execution of Russian prisoners of war.

We call on Ukraine to continue to adhere to its international obligations in this conflict. And we continue to emphasize the importance of all parties to the conflict adhering to international law. Otherwise, they will face the consequences. See also USA, California towards energy independence Beth Van Shack US Ambassador at Large

As noted in the Russian embassy, ​​”in a cynical tone, the diplomat referred to the fact that “war crimes” of the RF Armed Forces are recorded “many times more” than by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” At the same time, the diplomatic mission pointed out, the State Department did not provide any evidence of acts of violence allegedly committed by Russian military personnel.

The official refused to directly condemn the massacre of our unarmed soldiers, despite the confirmation of the authenticity of the relevant video materials by American journalists, who did not hush up the tragedy. Russian Embassy in the USA

The embassy pointed out that “Kyiv has not yet been punished for its crimes, and the United States and the collective West, in fact, do not even criticize the Ukrainian authorities.”

Related materials:

USA as a party to the conflict

The Russian Embassy also drew attention to the fact that the United States “contributes to strengthening the sense of permissiveness and impunity” of the Ukrainian military by covering up their actions.

The diplomatic mission recalled how Russian diplomats have repeatedly said that “through the supply of weapons to Kyiv, training in the martial art of Ukrainian criminals and mercenaries, the transfer of intelligence information, the United States is turning into a side of the conflict.”

Drive Russian-American relations to a standstill Russian Embassy in the USA

Related materials:

Moscow’s position

On November 18, videos were published showing Russian soldiers being shot by Ukrainian soldiers.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, demanded that international organizations condemn the execution of Russian prisoners by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Every atrocity committed by Ukrainian armed groups will not go unpunished. All those guilty and involved in the crimes will be identified and will suffer a well-deserved punishment. Nobody escapes retribution Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

On November 21, the State Duma announced the consideration of the application on the situation with the execution of Russian prisoners of war, which will be held on November 22.