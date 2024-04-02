The Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus was a flagrant violation of international law. This was stated on April 2 in a statement by the Russian Embassy in Tehran on its Telegram channel.

The Russian department expressed outrage at the Israeli attack, which led to casualties and destruction.

“This step is not only a flagrant violation of all fundamentals of international law, including the Vienna Conventions, which guarantee the inviolability of diplomatic and consular facilities, but is also capable of provoking further escalation in the Middle East,” the embassy said in a statement.

According to the diplomatic department, this is fraught with unpredictable consequences. They also expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wished recovery to the injured.

On April 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked a building in the Al-Mezza area in southwest Damascus in Syria. It was the Iranian consulate in Syria, and the attack killed two generals of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five officers accompanying them. The day before, Israel also carried out strikes on the outskirts of Damascus, two local residents were injured.

According to information NBC News, which cites two American officials, President Joe Biden's administration directly notified Iran that the United States was not involved in the attack. Other TV channel sources said that the White House was notified of the operation in Syria when Israeli planes were already in the air, and their target was not known, she added. “Gazeta.Ru”.

The official representative of the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said that the UN is extremely concerned about media reports about the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus in Syria, but the organization expects more information about what happened. Dujarric stressed that attacks on any state carried out from abroad constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the country targeted.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian radical movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.