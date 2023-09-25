Russian Embassy: honoring a Nazi will go down in the history of Canadian democracy

The honoring of the Ukrainian SS man in the Canadian Parliament will forever remain in the history of the country’s democracy. This was stated by the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, reports TASS.

The diplomatic mission called on Canadians to think about whom the leadership of their country glorifies and what kind of junta it supports in Ukraine. According to the embassy, ​​what happened is “a slap in the face to Canadian heroes” who liberated Europe from the Nazis together with Soviet soldiers. “Russia condemns any form of glorification of Nazism,” the statement said.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he was upset by the scandal with the honoring in the country’s parliament of the ex-soldier of the SS Galicia division Yaroslav Hunka. He acknowledged that the situation was a “deeply disgraceful incident” for the Canadian Parliament and society as a whole.