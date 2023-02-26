The Russian Embassy in Germany: the Germans did not appreciate the provocation with a tank in Berlin on the anniversary of the NWO

The Russian embassy commented on the reaction of German residents to the provocation with the installation of a wrecked tank near the building of the Russian embassy in Berlin. Statement published in Telegram– channel of the diplomatic mission.

According to Russian diplomats, the action, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the start of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, did not receive a proper response from the Germans.

“The provocation with the installation of a destroyed Russian tank near the walls of the Russian Embassy in Berlin did not meet with the understanding, support and sympathy of German citizens,” the embassy said in a commentary.

So, the inhabitants of Berlin turned the provocation of the Ukrainians into a peaceful protest and filled up the rusty tank with hundreds of flowers. One of the protesters said that the citizens decorated the tank with roses so that the German government would start peace talks.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, considered that the actions in the West in support of Kyiv played against the organizers. “Most of this money was stolen. They blinded the rest of the installations – and it turned out so mediocre that it played against them themselves, ”she said.