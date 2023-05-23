The Russian Embassy advised the Swedish expert and Ukraine not to repeat the Battle of Narva

The Russian Embassy in Stockholm commented on the advice of the Swedish expert to Ukraine to use against Russia the tactics of King Charles XII of Sweden in the Battle of Narva. Statement published in Telegram– channel of the diplomatic mission.

Then the Swedish king with 10,000 troops attacked the Russian army, allegedly numbering 90,000 soldiers. The embassy noted that the author of the article, economist Nils Bildt, missed the subsequent events. In particular, in 1704 the Russian army took Narva, and in 1709 the troops of Charles XII were defeated in a crushing battle near Poltava, which was the beginning of the decline of Sweden as an empire, the report says.

“Our advice: from now on, such pseudo-authors, thinking in categories of 300 years ago, need to select more successful historical examples,” the Russian embassy advised. In addition, the diplomatic mission recalled that the army of Nazi Germany was also defeated.