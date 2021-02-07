Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte’s words about the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V are biased and part of a disinformation campaign. This is stated in a statement by the Russian Embassy in Vilnius, published on February 7 on the embassy’s Twitter page.

On February 5, Šimonyte on Twitter called Sputnik V a “hybrid weapon,” which Moscow allegedly uses to spread influence.

“Despite the wave of misinformation and similar biased statements at all stages of the creation and use of the vaccine, the indicators of Sputnik V, recognized at the international level, speak for themselves. The main thing is that mass vaccination is already underway in Russia. And in Lithuania? ” – says the message of the embassy.

The first in Russia and in the world vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” was registered by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation in August 2020, it was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry on the studied and tested platform of human adenoviral vectors.

On February 2, The Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. In particular, the effectiveness of the drug was 91.6% after analyzing data from 19,866 volunteers. At the same time, the indicator among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%. In addition, the level of antibodies in the vaccinated was 1.3-1.5 times higher than in those who had recovered from COVID-19.