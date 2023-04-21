The Russian Embassy considers illegal and legally null and void UK sanctions against five Russians imposed after the verdict was announced on publicist Vladimir Kara-Murza (this material concerns the activities of foreign agent Vladimir Kara-Murza). This was stated on April 21 in the comments of the Russian diplomatic mission.

They stressed that the sanctions are illegal, legally null and void and contrary to the foundations of international law.

“We see in this ostentatious action a continuation of rude and absolutely unacceptable attempts to interfere in the work of Russian justice and influence the decision already taken by the judicial authorities of our country,” the message quotes TASS.

According to Moscow, London has made “another unfriendly anti-Russian step”, which causes outrage.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that London imposed restrictions on “a judge, two investigators in the Kara-Murza case and FSB officers.” They are banned from entering the UK, and if they have accounts in British banks, they will be arrested.

After that, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that Great Britain is the eternal enemy of Russia.

On April 17, Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in a strict regime colony. He was found guilty of high treason, spreading false information about the Russian Armed Forces and leading an undesirable organization. The court fined him 400,000 rubles and banned him from journalism for seven years.

British Ambassador to the Russian Federation Deborah Bronnert attended the Kara-Murza trial. After the verdict was passed, she made a statement at the court building demanding that the court’s decision be annulled, and also noted that the diplomatic mission would support the convict and hope for his release.

Bronnert was supported by US and Canadian ambassadors Lynn Tracy and Alison LeClair. On April 18, the ambassadors of the United States, Great Britain and Canada were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.