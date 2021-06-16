The Russian Embassy in Abkhazia calls on the authorities of the republic to ensure the unconditional security of Russian citizens. This was announced on Wednesday, June 16, at the Russian diplomatic mission.

The embassy pointed out that this is far from the first case of an attack on Russian tourists in the republic.

“We call on the Abkhaz authorities to complete the investigative actions as soon as possible and bring the offender to justice, as well as to strengthen preventive work aimed at combating crime and unconditionally ensuring the safety of Russian citizens, taking into account the beginning of the tourist season,” the message posted on Facebook says.

Two Russians were injured on the night of June 15 at the Apsny restaurant on the territory of the Samshitovaya Roshcha boarding house, they were taken to a hospital in Sochi.

After the incident, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic dismissed several law enforcement officers from work. It was emphasized that the consulate of the Russian Federation and the representative office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in Abkhazia keep the situation under control.

In Abkhazia, a criminal case was opened against local resident Dmitry Piliy, who is already under investigation for the illegal acquisition, possession and carrying of weapons.

It was clarified that he shot the Russians nine times. One of the tourists was injured three times, the other six.

Residents of the republic are charged with “deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm in relation to two or more persons, illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms”, as well as gross violation of public order.