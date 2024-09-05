Russia calls on Argentina to refrain from taking a one-sided position on Ukraine

Russia calls on Argentina to refrain from the one-sided judgments about the events in Ukraine promoted by the regime of Vladimir Zelensky. This is about stated at the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires.

“We have taken note of the statement by the Argentine Foreign Ministry. It condemns the Russian attack on Poltava and calls for an end to the use of force,” the statement said.

The embassy also added that Russia does not agree with such an interpretation of its actions. The strike was carried out on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ training center, where communications and electronic warfare specialists, as well as UAV operators, were trained under the guidance of foreign instructors.

The Russian embassy called on Argentina to refrain from the “one-sided judgments about events in the Ukrainian conflict zone” promoted by the regime of Volodymyr Zelensky and its allies.

Russian military launched a strike on the Poltava Military Communications Institute on Tuesday, September 3. As Vladimir Rogov specified, the missile strike occurred during a formation in which more than 500 Ukrainian military personnel participated.

Earlier, former Pentagon adviser, retired US Army Colonel Douglas MacGregor, said that the Russian Armed Forces’ strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces Institute in Poltava was a warning to the West.

In turn, Foreign Affairs magazine, citing sources, stated that Russia’s success is due to the mistakes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is claimed that Russia is advancing in Donbass due to mistakes in the coordination of the Ukrainian military and problems with personnel rotation.