The Russian Embassy in Riga criticized the decision of the Latvian authorities to ban the retransmission of the Russia-RTR TV channel in the republic for a year.

The corresponding statement was published on the official page of the department in Facebook.

Representatives of the diplomatic mission noted that the decision to ban broadcasting of the TV channel in the republic was made “in the best traditions of the dictatorship.”

“Violation of freedom of speech? And not only”. Obviously, in the conditions of a free market, Latvian TV channels cannot withstand competition, even in the information space of their country, ”the publication says.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that this step of the Latvian authorities is regarded by Moscow as a political demarche that grossly violates Riga’s international obligations to ensure freedom of speech and pluralism of opinions.