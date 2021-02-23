American lawmakers are trying to interfere in religious affairs in Crimea and Ukraine. This is stated in a message published on Tuesday, February 23, on Twitter of the Russian Embassy in the United States.

“American lawmakers continue their cynical interference in the religious affairs of Crimea and Ukraine. Commitment to freedom of religion is being used as a political slogan, ”the message says.

The Russian diplomatic mission also pointed out that the United States is again “trying to impose the logic of extraterritorial application of national legislation.”

It called “the use of the feelings and faith of millions of people for geopolitical purposes” unacceptable.

Attached to the entry is an image of part of the text of the bill previously submitted to the US House of Representatives. The document, among other things, involves the introduction of measures against alleged violations of religious freedoms by Russia in Ukraine.

According to the American congressmen, these violations take place in the Donbass and Crimea.

On February 19, it became known that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is preparing documents to appeal to the European Union with a request to apply new sanctions against Russia, allegedly due to violations of human rights in Crimea.

The head of the department Dmitry Kuleba then said that “repression against the Crimean Tatars” will be the topic of discussion at the UN General Assembly.

Crimea returned to Russia following a referendum in 2014. 96.77% of the inhabitants of the peninsula and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession. The procedure was held in strict accordance with international law. Kiev did not recognize the results of the vote and is making plans to “return” the region. Moscow indicates that the referendum was held in compliance with all international norms and the question of ownership of the peninsula is closed forever.