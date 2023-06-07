The Russian embassy said the United States is seeking to obliterate US officials’ promises to “put an end” to the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. About this on Tuesday, June 6, declared Minister-Counselor Andrey Ledenev on the Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in the United States.

“Here, they are doing their best to consign to oblivion the scandalous promises of American officials to “put an end” to domestic pipelines,” the report says.

He commented on The Washington Post, according to which the CIA knew about Kyiv’s plans to undermine these pipelines.

“Regular attempts by the administration (USA. – Ed.) Through controlled publications to replicate new versions of an unprecedented sabotage against gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea have become a byword,” Ledenev noted.

Now, confidential information is being released as an exclusive that the American authorities from some allies in Europe “allegedly knew in advance that Ukraine was planning actions designed to undermine European energy security,” he added.

Earlier that day, it was reported that three months before the attack on Nord Stream, the US authorities learned about Kyiv’s plans to carry out a covert attack. Details of the plan were collected by a European intelligence service and passed on to the CIA in June 2022.

The day before, there was a report that a diving boot used by the US Navy was found at one of the sites of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

On June 1, it was reported that one of the perpetrators of the Nord Stream terrorist attack could be a 26-year-old Ukrainian soldier. Before that, on May 26, they wrote that German investigators had more and more grounds pointing to Ukraine’s involvement in the explosions.

On September 26, 2022, leaks were recorded on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. The next day, the Swedish security service confirmed the explosions in the area of ​​the pipelines. Shortly thereafter, Germany, Denmark and Sweden began their own independent investigations into the incident, refusing to cooperate with Moscow. However, none of the investigations have been finalized.