The desire to evacuate from Sudan was confirmed to the Russian Embassy by 140 people. This was announced on Sunday, April 23, by the Russian Ambassador to Khartoum Andrey Chernovol.

“The list where we take into account Russian citizens, diplomats, and so on, is about 300 people. So far, about 140 people have expressed a desire to evacuate, this list is growing not at the expense of Russian citizens, they have all already decided, but at the expense of citizens of the CIS and some other countries, ”he said in an interview with “RIA News”.

Chernovol noted that an evacuation plan is being built. However, any departure from the embassy involves crossing the line of contact, which is a risky step.

On April 21, Sudan’s rapid reaction forces (special forces) announced their readiness to partially open airports for the evacuation of foreign citizens from the country. At the same time, the special forces are ready to assist in coordinating and providing all means for the evacuation of foreigners and diplomatic missions of other states.

Later, Andrei Chernovol noted that the Russian side is ready to evacuate from Sudan, but there is no possibility to do so at present. At the same time, according to the ambassador, so far not a single diplomatic mission has been able to evacuate its employees from the country.

The situation in the country has escalated due to disagreements between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the sovereign council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy, Mohammed Daglo. On the morning of April 15, clashes between the army and special forces began near the military base in the city of Meroe and in the capital, Khartoum.

On April 20, the Sudanese special forces announced their agreement to a temporary truce during the Muslim holiday of breaking the fast.