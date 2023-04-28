At the “Summit of the Cities of the Americas” in Denver, they plan to hold a separate anti-Russian session. This was announced on April 28 at the Russian Embassy in the United States.

It is noted that mayors from Ukrainian settlements were invited to the regional forum. Thus, the event will promote Russophobia to Latin American partners.

“For these purposes, mayors from allegedly “besieged” settlements of Ukraine have been brought to the regional forum. The alleged participation of the self-proclaimed mayor of Melitopol, who has no authority in this Russian city, looks especially odious,” the diplomatic mission said in a Telegram channel.

The embassy added that it would have been better to invite representatives of the Donbass, whose residents have been surviving under shelling since 2014, to the event in the US state. Then the summit would not look like propaganda to justify the “crimes of the Kyiv regime.”

Earlier, on April 26, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov declared the impotence of the West in Latin America. As confirmation, he cited the situation with the failure of the opposition leader Juan Guaido in the presidential elections in Venezuela. He clarified that the United States was pushing Guaido to this post with all its might.

On April 21, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Aleksey Labetsky noted that the United States rejects the conduct of an independent policy by Latin American countries, since Washington appreciates only what is its propaganda.

Meanwhile, on April 14, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, in his statement, blamed the United States of America for inciting the conflict in Ukraine. He stressed that none other than Washington put Russia in a situation incompatible with self-defense.

In February, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, noted that Russia no longer had confidence in the West, so “living as before” would no longer work. According to him, Western countries have shown Russophobia deeply hidden in them.