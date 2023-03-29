Russian embassy accuses US of trying to slow down data on crime of the century

The Russian Embassy in the United States said that Washington is seeking to “slow down” dangerous information about the involvement of American intelligence services in sabotage on the Russian Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This is reported RIA News.

“We see this as an obvious attempt <...> to “put on the brakes” dangerous for the United States information from reputable journalists about the likely direct involvement of American intelligence services in organizing the “crime of the century” against critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea,” the US accused the diplomatic mission.

Earlier, the Russian embassy also assessed the role of the United States in the investigations into the Nord Stream bombings. According to diplomats, Washington seeks to hide behind the actions of its allies.

On February 8, Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation accusing the United States of undermining Nord Stream. According to him, American divers, under the cover of conducting exercises, planted explosives to organize sabotage.