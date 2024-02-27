The US authorities are aimed at destabilizing the internal political situation in Russia before the presidential elections; Russophobic hysteria can be cited as an example. This was stated on February 28 at the Russian Embassy in Washington, commenting on anti-Russian statements by the head of the State Department press service, Matthew Miller, and other representatives of the US Foreign Ministry, who “allowed themselves moralizing comments” about the decisions of the Russian judicial authorities.

“The Russophobic hysteria artificially whipped up in the United States confirms the focus of the American authorities on destabilizing the internal political situation in our country on the eve of the presidential elections,” the diplomatic mission said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

As the embassy noted, such statements are regarded as a crude attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation.

In addition, diplomats accused Washington of “two-faced approaches” on human rights issues. While American authorities call for respect for freedom of speech abroad and adherence to democratic values, in the United States they are “shamefully silent about their own sins and shortcomings,” including “police brutality, racial discrimination, numerous cases of hatred on religious grounds, and the aggressive imposition of a neoliberal agenda.” .

“Even local journalists are beginning to wonder: why don’t the American authorities direct their irrepressible energy in a useful direction. For example, to resolve the humanitarian crisis on the southern border,” the embassy summarized.

Earlier, on February 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States is inferior to the countries of the European Union (EU) in their primacy in the Russophobic campaign. At the same time, he added that Russia is not surprised by the development of new anti-Russian sanctions in the EU. According to Lavrov, European countries do not care about their citizens, but about how to keep up with the United States in their Russophobia.

On February 6, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned chargés ad interim of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia due to the lack of response from the authorities of these states to Russia’s appeal to ensure security at polling stations in the Russian embassies in Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn. The department reported that “creating difficulties during elections will cause serious protest” among Russians living in these countries, since this violates their constitutional rights.

The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin, said on January 11 that the American authorities, as the Russian presidential elections in March 2024 approach, are inventing more and more sophisticated ways of interfering in them. According to him, the US leadership intends to intensify work with Russians who participated in American exchange programs.

In addition, on December 22, Russian political scientists recorded attempts to exert external pressure on the course of the presidential campaign. In particular, the scientific director of the Center for Political Conjuncture, Aleksey Chesnakov, drew attention to the fact that the European Union included 14 members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) in the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which, according to him, is an undoubted attempt to psychologically pressure both the CEC and the Russian electoral system .

Before this, on December 15, head of state Vladimir Putin warned that any interference in Russian affairs would be harshly suppressed. He added that the people are the only source of power in the country.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17. In total, four candidates are registered to participate in the elections: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.