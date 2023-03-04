The Russian Embassy called the US sanctions in the case of Kara-Murza interference in internal affairs

Igor Girenko, spokesman for the Russian embassy in the United States, said that Moscow regards the US-imposed sanctions against a number of Russian citizens as interference in the country’s internal affairs. Posted in Telegramdepartmental channel.

According to the diplomat, the sanctions were imposed under the pretext of alleged involvement of Russians in the violation of the rights of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent). At the same time, Russia regards this as interference in the internal affairs of the state “in order to obstruct justice,” Girenko explained.

“Instead of waving a sanctions cudgel, the US authorities should come into contact with reality and pay attention to the deplorable situation in the field of human rights and freedoms at home,” the press secretary of the Russian embassy concluded.

Earlier, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against six Russians as part of the Magnitsky Act, which allows blacklisting on charges of violating human rights. Among those sanctioned are Deputy Minister of Justice of Russia Oleg Sviridenko, Judge of the Basmanny Court of Moscow Elena Lenskaya, Judge of the Khamovniki District Court Diana Mishchenko and others. They are accused of violating the rights of Kara-Murza.