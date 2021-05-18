Russia has improved its position in the ranking of the quality of elites, taking 65th place out of 151st. This is stated in a study by the University of St. Gallen and Skolkovo, writes Forbes.

Related materials Business in a box. Prison labor is a lucrative business. How much does Russia earn on the colonies? Alpine budget. They decided to give even more money to the North Caucasus. Why didn’t all the previous plans for its development work?

Last year, the study evaluated the elites of 32 countries, then Russia was in 23rd place. Elites are defined as groups of people who use successful business models, generate capital, and are able to accumulate power. Economic indicators contributed to Russia’s growth: the country ranked first in tax revenues and in the difference between capital gains tax and income tax, and fifth in public debt. Experts note that the authorities are pursuing a conservative and predictable macroeconomic policy.

Russia also ranked first in the number of self-made billionaires and tenth in the number of women who achieved success on their own. However, in terms of unemployment and labor productivity growth, the country is below the median.

Earlier it became known that about 41 thousand people with financial assets of more than one million dollars place funds in Russian banks. Over the year, this indicator increased by 10.8 percent.

Morgan Stanley estimates that Forbes billionaires account for about 35 percent of Russia’s total GDP.