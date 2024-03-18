The Russian Electoral Commission announced Monday that Vladimir Putin achieved a “record” victory in the elections that concluded on Sunday.

Ella Pamfilova, head of the Electoral Commission, said, “It is a record indicator,” explaining that Putin received “about 76 million” votes, representing 87.29%, after 99.76% of the votes were counted.

Pamfilova added, “Participation recorded an unprecedented record rate of 77.44%. This has never happened before in the history of the new Russia.”