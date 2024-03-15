Today the presidential elections start in Russia, the outcome of which has already been determined: Vladimir Putin, the man who has been in power for almost a quarter of a century, will remain president for another six years. Correspondent Eva Cukier explains why Putin thinks it is important to organize these elections. What is at stake for him?

Guest: Eva Cukier Presentation: Floor Boon Editorial: Mandula van den Berg & Iris Verhulsdonk Edit: Jan Paul de Bondt Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / Reuters