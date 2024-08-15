REO: 80 eco-centers have opened in Russia in five years

Over the past five years, more than 80 eco-centers have opened in 40 Russian regions, which are actively engaged in collecting secondary resources for recycling, reports Press service of the Russian Environmental Operator (REO).

Eco-centers include both small collection points and large projects, including entire museums dedicated to environmental issues. Many eco-centers hold lectures, master classes and excursions aimed at raising awareness of caring for nature. The emergence of such places was a response to the growing interest of Russians in ecology and responsible consumption, noted Denis Butsaev, CEO of REO.

Eco-centers have begun to open in Russia since the beginning of the waste management reform, which has been carried out in the country since January 1, 2019. You can find the addresses of eco-centers on the interactive Uber map.

Earlier it became known that residents of the Moscow region handed over 800 tons of household appliances for recycling through Megabak collection points in six months. The largest amount of household waste was handed over by residents of the Korolev district – 455 tons. Second and third place were taken by Dmitrov with 78 tons and Yegoryevsk with 31 tons, respectively.