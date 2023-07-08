Philadelphia-drafted Russian Matvey Michkov criticized for behavior

Former National Hockey League (NHL) player Ryan Whitney has criticized Matvey Michkov, a Russian drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers, for his behavior. He shared his opinion about the athlete during the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, the recording of which is available on YouTube.

According to Whitney, he was told that the 18-year-old player does not listen to anything or anyone. “Coaches, experienced players try to talk to him, but he just says to them: “Fuck off.” The hockey player, with whom Michkov played last year, said this: “No matter how hard I try to give him a chance, he’s just a piece of shit,” he said.

On June 29, Philadelphia selected Michkov in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, seventh overall. The ceremony was held in Nashville from June 29 to 30.

In the 2022/2023 season, as a SKA player, Michkov played for Sochi on loan. In total, he played 27 games for the team in the regular season of the Continental Hockey League. In them, the striker scored nine goals and gave 11 assists.