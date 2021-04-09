With an increase in blood pressure, a feeling of fatigue and a decrease in performance, it is worth contacting the clinic. Such reasons were named by the Russian physician-therapist, director of the Directorate for Coordination of the Activities of Medical Organizations of the Moscow Health Department Alexei Bezymyanny, reports RIA News…

According to Bezymyanny, a visit to a doctor is also necessary in the case when there have been changes in the usual way of life: a person has dramatically lost weight or gained weight, stopped sleeping, became irritable or nervous, changed outwardly, his hair began to fall out, skin rashes, pain, appeared, heartburn.

“You should never tolerate this, if there is any symptom, you need to see a doctor,” said the specialist. He added that for some symptoms an ambulance should be called. We are talking about pain in the chest, abdomen, acute headache.

Earlier, Bezymyanny said that it is possible to prolong the youth of the body with the help of physical activity, nutrition, water, good sleep and work. Speaking about the benefits of work, he pointed out that working pensioners live longer. However, according to him, it is desirable that the work be stress-free and associated with mental work.